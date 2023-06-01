$1 million bond set for man accused of attacking 80-year-old

Taquino Williams, 31, arrested for raping an 80-year-old woman in her home.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A $1 million bond has been set for the man accused of raping an 80-year-old woman in Ocala.

Taquino Williams, 32, was arrested in February for the attack at Saddleworth Greene apartments on Southwest 41st Street.

Officers say he broke into the apartment, threatened the elderly woman with a screwdriver, and raped her. Investigators used footage from a Ring doorbell camera to identify Williams.

If Williams manages to bond out, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

