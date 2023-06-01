$1 million bond set for man accused of attacking 80-year-old

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A $1 million bond has been set for the man accused of raping an 80-year-old woman in Ocala.

Taquino Williams, 32, was arrested in February for the attack at Saddleworth Greene apartments on Southwest 41st Street.

Officers say he broke into the apartment, threatened the elderly woman with a screwdriver, and raped her. Investigators used footage from a Ring doorbell camera to identify Williams.

If Williams manages to bond out, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

RELATED: Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman

In a TV20 exclusive interview, the family tells us how the woman is coping after the arrest of the accused rapist.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.