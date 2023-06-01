4 children die in Memphis apartment fire; father detained

A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police...
A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly before 3 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the Washington Heights area. It took around 50 firefighters about a half-hour to control the fire, the Memphis Fire Department tweeted.

Four children, including a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old and two 4-year-olds, were found inside a back bedroom during rescue operations, according to the Fire Department.

WREG-TV reported that the children’s grandfather said the children, two boys and two girls, were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

Memphis police said they detained the father, but his name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
FTC charges Amazon with privacy violations over Alexa and Ring cameras
Rental fees for Canoes/Kayaks will no longer be charged
Sante Fe Canoe Outpost to made available free of charge
Santa Fe Canoe Outpost to be free starting Thursday