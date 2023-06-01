ACPS student made it to the semi-finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

An ACPS middle school student is being honored for making it to the semi-finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida middle school student is being honored.

Making it to the semi-finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Alachua County Public Schools congratulated Westin Martin from Lincoln Middle School for his efforts.

And although he won’t be moving on to the finals, public school officials say he has made it farther than any ACPS student ever has.

