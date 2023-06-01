ACPS student made it to the semi-finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida middle school student is being honored.

Making it to the semi-finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Alachua County Public Schools congratulated Westin Martin from Lincoln Middle School for his efforts.

And although he won’t be moving on to the finals, public school officials say he has made it farther than any ACPS student ever has.

TRENDING: Former Marion County firefighter offering mental health resources to first responders

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.