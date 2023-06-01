Alachua County Pets: Cedar, Brody, Clay

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is Cedar. He adores people and after a few laps in the play yard, he will drown you in kisses.

Next is the bouncy and bubbly Brody. He loves to play fetch in the yard and go for light jogs. He is also very treat motivated!

And lastly, we have Clay. He gets his name from his gorgeous reddish-brown coat.

He will greet you with wiggles and kisses and loves getting his sides rubbed.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us.

