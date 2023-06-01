Burglars steal firearms from Big Daddy Guns, authorities search for suspects

Alachua County Sheriff's Office logo, Gun Store (GFX)
Alachua County Sheriff's Office logo, Gun Store (GFX)(ASO, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local and federal agencies searched for burglars on Thursday morning after a gun store in Gainesville was broken into.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, two people broke into Big Daddy Guns on Northwest 5th Place. Deputies responded to the store less than four minutes after an alarm was tripped at 3:27 a.m.

They say the suspect broke a window and stole multiple firearms from the store. Deputies say some of the weapons were dropped as the suspect fled the scene.

Alachua County K9 units, forensics teams, and air unit all aided in the search. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is involved in the investigation.

Deputies ask people who live and work in the area to check their surveillance cameras for the suspects.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

