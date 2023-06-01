Cade Museum is taking applications for the Cade Prize for Innovation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Applications are open for the 14th annual Cade Prize for Innovation.

For the first time, officials with the Cade Museum in Gainesville are taking applications from inventors and entrepreneurs from anywhere in the US.

Applications opened today and submissions are being accepted until July 31st.

The prize money has increased from 64,000 to 100 thousand dollars.

The cade prize is awarded to individuals for their creative inventions that address problems in their fields of expertise.

TRENDING: Possible charges underway in case of elderly woman who lost leg to dog mauling

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.