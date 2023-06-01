Candidates file to run for opening Florida House seats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Florida State House seats that will be left open at the end of 2024 are drawing attention.

Would-be candidates are already filing to run in two seats that will be left open by term limits.

Representative Ralph Massullo is leaving State House District 27. Summerfield businessman Stephen Shives has filed to run as a Republican.

Chuck Clemons is departing from House District 22. Republicans Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Robert Woody have filed.

