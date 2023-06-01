Candidates file to run for opening Florida House seats

Would-be candidates are already filing to run in two seats that will be left open by term limits.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Florida State House seats that will be left open at the end of 2024 are drawing attention.

Representative Ralph Massullo is leaving State House District 27. Summerfield businessman Stephen Shives has filed to run as a Republican.

Chuck Clemons is departing from House District 22. Republicans Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Robert Woody have filed.

