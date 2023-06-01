Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was on the Carnival Magic when he fell from the ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 35-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The agency said the man fell from the Carnival Magic about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east of Jacksonville early Monday.

The man’s companion reported him missing, and the ship’s crew notified the Coast Guard. Security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m., a statement said.

The Coast Guard searched for 60 hours, covering some 5,171 square miles (13,392 square kilometers) through Wednesday evening. The search included air crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, along with U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the area.

Carnival said the ship returned to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet (300 meters) long.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Hurricane season is here and we talked about some saving opportunities with our friends at...
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/1
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/1 - clipped version
Ukrainian officials say a pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three...
Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child