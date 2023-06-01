Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warns of hurricane-related scams

Hurricane Preparedness Guide
Hurricane Preparedness Guide(Office of the Attorney General)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st. With 12 to 17 named storms expected, Attorney General Ashley Moody has released her annual hurricane guide, with tips on how to avoid becoming the victim of a storm-related scam.

Whenever a hurricane approaches Florida, thousands of complaints come to the state’s price gouging hotline. Additionally, fly-by-night contractors are also known to rip off consumers following a storm.

Moody hopes to help Floridians avoid scams before they happen.

RELATED: Sales Tax Holiday for Hurricane Supplies

“A lot of times, as people are out there warning folks to stock up, make sure their house is prepared, get enough food and supplies for seven days for your whole family, we see a rush on these essential commodities,” Moody explained. “That encourages price gouging.”

One to four major hurricanes are expected this year. To access the hurricane guide, visit Moody’s website at www.MyFloridaLegal.com.

The NOAA forecast is for 12 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes.

RELATED: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts “near normal” 2023 hurricane season

“Not only do we want Floridians to prepare. We want them to make sure they understand how to report illegal behavior so that they can not only protect themselves from that activity, but it also protects others in their community,” said Moody.

Some of the tips from the guide are as follows:

  • Know evacuation routes and shelter locations;
  • Stock up on enough food, water and emergency supplies for the entire household for at least seven days;
  • Check that storm-related products are hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing;
  • Verify charities before donating;
  • Beware of unsolicited contractors and extremely low or high prices for quotes; and
  • Report price gouging on the No Scam app.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

Gainesville commissioners reinstate single-family zoning in split decision
Map of Single-Family Zoning in Gainesville
Gainesville commissioners reinstate single-family zoning in split decision
Pace Center for Girls
Pace Center for Girls receives $90,000 grant from State Farm
Pace Center for Girls receives $90,000 grant from State Farm
MCSO arrests 2 more men during undercover operation