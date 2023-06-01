Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warns of hurricane-related scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st. With 12 to 17 named storms expected, Attorney General Ashley Moody has released her annual hurricane guide, with tips on how to avoid becoming the victim of a storm-related scam.

Whenever a hurricane approaches Florida, thousands of complaints come to the state’s price gouging hotline. Additionally, fly-by-night contractors are also known to rip off consumers following a storm.

Moody hopes to help Floridians avoid scams before they happen.

“A lot of times, as people are out there warning folks to stock up, make sure their house is prepared, get enough food and supplies for seven days for your whole family, we see a rush on these essential commodities,” Moody explained. “That encourages price gouging.”

One to four major hurricanes are expected this year. To access the hurricane guide, visit Moody’s website at www.MyFloridaLegal.com.

The NOAA forecast is for 12 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes.

“Not only do we want Floridians to prepare. We want them to make sure they understand how to report illegal behavior so that they can not only protect themselves from that activity, but it also protects others in their community,” said Moody.

Some of the tips from the guide are as follows:

Know evacuation routes and shelter locations;

Stock up on enough food, water and emergency supplies for the entire household for at least seven days;

Check that storm-related products are hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing;

Verify charities before donating;

Beware of unsolicited contractors and extremely low or high prices for quotes; and

Report price gouging on the No Scam app.

