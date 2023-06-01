Florida men’s golf team wins NCAA title over Georgia Tech, 3-1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s golf team claimed its fifth all-time national title and its first in 22 years on Wednesday, defeating Georgia Tech, 3-1 in a see-saw NCAA match play finals in which both teams held the lead at different points. The Gators received singles match wins from Yuxin Lin, John DuBois, and Fred Biondi to overtake the Yellow Jackets at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The championship capped off a dramatic run for a Gator team that nearly failed to make it out of the NCAA regionals. Florida rallied from a seven-stroke deficit on the final day of regionals to qualify for the NCAA stroke play event.

Playing first, Lin never trailed Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht. Lin went 4 up after nine holes and cruised to a 4 & 3 victory. The rest of the head to head singles matches were all tied in the final holes.

The Gators’ DuBois gave his team a second team point with a 1 up win over Connor Howe. DuBois parred 18 while Howe made bogey on the decisive hole.

UF’s Matthew Kress rallied from 2 down with two holes to play to send his match against Bartley Forrester to extra holes. Forrester ultimately won on the 20th hole to give the Yellow Jackets their first team point.

NCAA individual champion Biondi took a 1 up lead on Hiroshi Tai on 17 and, needing two putts to secure the win on 18, left his birdie putt less than three feet short. The par putt was conceded, setting off a wild celebration by the Gators. Ricky Castillo’s match against Ross Steelman was never completed. Castillo led the match, 1 up on the 18th hole.

Biondi became the first men’s individual champion in seven years to be a part of a team title in the same year.

After nearly getting eliminated in the regionals, Florida caught fire upon arriving in Scottsdale. The Gators qualified for the match play aspect of the tournament with the second-best team score and went on to beat an ACC school in each of the final three rounds. Florida defeated Virginia in the quarterfinals and Florida State in the semis to set up the clash against Georgia Tech.

Florida’s other NCAA team titles came in 1968, 1973, 1993, and 2001.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.