Former Marion County firefighter offering mental health resources to first responders

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Marion County Fire Rescue member is offering mental health resources through outdoor activities.

Zach Maddox founded Healing Heroes Guide Company to bring first responders on fishing, hunting, and hiking trips.

Maddox says it gives them a place to communicate with similar experience.

MCFR Chief James Banta says the department is also utilizing mental health strike teams to address these issues for his team.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen a cluster of suicides within Marion County Fire Rescue so we, although we have a great peer support program and we have a great chaplin, and we’ve been working on those programs for seven years, obviously we need to continue to bolster those programs”, said Chief Banta.

Maddox says the program is offered across the state at no cost.

