Fresh Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, wounds others

A police officer helps an injured man evacuate to an ambulance from a multi-story apartment...
A police officer helps an injured man evacuate to an ambulance from a multi-story apartment building which was damaged in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.(Alex Babenko | AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces began June with a fresh aerial bombardment of Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least three people and wounding others, authorities said.

Following up on a reported 17 attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May, mostly using drones, Russian forces hit the capital in the early morning, damaging apartment buildings and a medical clinic. Two of the dead were children, according to city officials.

The toll of injured fluctuated in preliminary reports, but the casualties still were the most from one attack in the past month.

After a woman was killed watching an aerial attack from her balcony earlier this week, Kyiv authorities urged residents to stay in shelters or other safe locations.

Ukraine’s air defenses have become increasingly effective at intercepting Russian drones and missiles, but in some cases the resulting debris causes fires and injuries in buildings and on the ground. Preliminary indications were that Kyiv’s air defenses intercepted all incoming weapons early Thursday, and that the latest deaths and injuries were caused by falling debris.

On Wednesday, Russian forces carried out three aerial attacks over the south of Kherson region, along with missile and heavy artillery strikes on other parts of the region.

___

This version corrects that the latest attacks were Thursday, not Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

Would-be candidates are already filing to run in two seats that will be left open by term limits.
Candidates file to run for opening Florida House seats
Candidates file to run for opening Florida House seats
Gainesville officials noncommittal on eastside cultural arts center
Gainesville officials noncommittal on Eastside cultural arts center
A judge sentenced the mastermind of a scheme to set fires to Walmart stores to 18 years in...
‘Mastermind’ behind 2021 Walmart fires along Gulf Coast sentenced to 18 years