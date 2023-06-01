Gainesville commissioners reinstate single-family zoning in split decision
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission did a 180° on Thursday after passing a controversial plan last year changing zoning throughout the city.
Following through on an election-time pledge, city commissioners voted on Thursday, for the final time, to repeal an ordinance that banned any zoning exclusively for single-family homes.
RELATED: Gainesville city Commissioners vote to repeal all parts of the single-family-zoning ban in split 4 to 3 vote
The rule allowed multi-family units to be built in any neighborhood in the city.
After the rule was passed last year, the commission received widespread backlash and faced at least two lawsuits.
RELATED: Gainesville City Commission votes to end single-family zoning
Thursday’s vote was 4-3 for all related motions to restore the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Commissioners Willits, Saco, and Eastment voted against the repeal.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.