Gainesville commissioners reinstate single-family zoning in split decision

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission did a 180° on Thursday after passing a controversial plan last year changing zoning throughout the city.

Following through on an election-time pledge, city commissioners voted on Thursday, for the final time, to repeal an ordinance that banned any zoning exclusively for single-family homes.

RELATED: Gainesville city Commissioners vote to repeal all parts of the single-family-zoning ban in split 4 to 3 vote

The rule allowed multi-family units to be built in any neighborhood in the city.

After the rule was passed last year, the commission received widespread backlash and faced at least two lawsuits.

RELATED: Gainesville City Commission votes to end single-family zoning

Thursday’s vote was 4-3 for all related motions to restore the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Commissioners Willits, Saco, and Eastment voted against the repeal.

Gainesville commissioners voted to repeal all parts of the single-family zoning ban in a split four to three vote Wednesday night.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.