Gainesville commissioners reinstate single-family zoning in split decision

City commissioners voted on Thursday, to repeal an ordinance that banned any zoning exclusively for single-family homes
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission did a 180° on Thursday after passing a controversial plan last year changing zoning throughout the city.

Following through on an election-time pledge, city commissioners voted on Thursday, for the final time, to repeal an ordinance that banned any zoning exclusively for single-family homes.

RELATED: Gainesville city Commissioners vote to repeal all parts of the single-family-zoning ban in split 4 to 3 vote

The rule allowed multi-family units to be built in any neighborhood in the city.

After the rule was passed last year, the commission received widespread backlash and faced at least two lawsuits.

RELATED: Gainesville City Commission votes to end single-family zoning

Thursday’s vote was 4-3 for all related motions to restore the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Commissioners Willits, Saco, and Eastment voted against the repeal.

Gainesville commissioners voted to repeal all parts of the single-family zoning ban in a split four to three vote Wednesday night.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

Gainesville commissioners reinstate single-family zoning in split decision
Pace Center for Girls
Pace Center for Girls receives $90,000 grant from State Farm
Pace Center for Girls receives $90,000 grant from State Farm
MCSO arrests 2 more men during undercover operation