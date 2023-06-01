Gainesville officials noncommittal on Eastside cultural arts center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first community workshop for a proposed cultural center in East Gainesville started off with an unadvertised update.

Parks Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Roxana Gonzalez began the workshop Wednesday evening at the Thomas Center by saying the city has no planned site for the center, despite city staff publicizing the event as a way to help shape ”a cultural arts center in east Gainesville.”

“There’s no specific location that’s been assigned to this. This is what this workshop is about, to determine where the need is and how much of the need is,” said Gonzalez.

Several of the more than 30 people in attendance spoke during the event saying the need was greatest in eastern Gainesville. Grief consoler Shant Vati was one of those people who shared that thought.

“When he showed the map of all the cultural centers and things we already do have they are extremely in the west side of town, So I do think we need something in east Gainesville to have a strong center there and hopefully attract people from all around the town,” said Vati.

AMS Planning and Research is being paid $190,000 for their consultation on this project. Wednesday’s workshop was the first of this feasibility study that is scheduled to last until October at the earliest date. After that, the project could take several years to be completed, years that could coincide with city budget cuts that could affect the PRCA department. Coral Smith is the co-director of the organization We Rock Gainesville, Smith says her organization may be impacted by budget cuts coming to this department.

“We actually get some of our program money from a grant that comes out of the department, so that would be a huge hit from what we do with our program. we serve gender expansive and gender marginalized youth,” said Smith.

Budget meetings continue through the summer as city staff and officials continue to find ways to lessen the city’s debt.

