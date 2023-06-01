Influential women in Gainesville are being celebrated by Girls Scouts

Influential women in Gainesville are being celebrated by Girls Scouts(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council hosted the Women Who Make a Difference Event.

Five women were honored who embody the “Girl Scout promise and law” through their professional accomplishments and community contributions.

“One of the best things about Girl Scouts is the role models,” said the CEO of Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, Wendy Dordel. “The caring adults who support them and to see these women and the work they’ve done to build their community. It is critically important not just for them and their development, but for their entire communities and their families and the support around them.”

This year’s honorees were Billie Denunzio, Veita Jackson-Carter, Heart Phoenix, Mary Wimsett, and C. Ann Scott.

“Nowadays women can do anything they want,” said Billie Denunzio. “I’ve been working with some of the Girl Scouts the last two weeks and actually been taking them to TV20. They have been able to work with Paige and been able to do other things. You can see the difference that it’s making.”

Each honoree mentors a Girl Scout, who presented them with their award at the lunch.

