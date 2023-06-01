‘It’s heartbreaking’: Veteran loses home and pets to fire in Williston

Neighbors say lost his dog and cat in the house fire.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Air-force veteran and cancer survivor, Chuck Esty, lost his home after it caught on fire on Saturday. Neighbors said the 74-year-old was out running errands, when he was suddenly notified about the flames.

Williston Fire crews worked to get the fire under control over the weekend. Esty’s neighbor, Laura Ritonia said she’s known him for 30 years. She adds Etsy not only built the home that he lost, but Etsy also helped build her family’s home.

“He’s lived here in this property since 1979, where he built the house here on this property,” shared Ritonia. “He’s a craftsman, he’s an incredible wood-worker and he’s known around the area.”

Ritonia said Esty lost all his belongings in the fire, including his beloved pets. “He lived here by himself or with his pets. He had a dog, Rosie and cat, Smokey which unfortunately both perished in this fire,” stated Ritonia.

Ritonia told TV20 because Esty has no home insurance, she started a GoFundMe to help get him back on his feet. She hopes Esty is able to rebuild his home and continue to stay on as her neighbor.

“I think he’s grasping at straws right now whether he’ll be able to rebuild here, put up a tiny home, or move into a camper, he’s unsure until we know,” shared Ritonia. “But it’s heartbreaking and he loves his property you can see it.”

Ritonia said the cause of the fire is unknown. She told TV20 Esty is on a fixed income and despite the hardships, he has a community to lean on.

If you would like to donate to Esty’s GoFundMe you click here.

