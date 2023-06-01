Marion County man arrested for battering 15-year-old runaway

Marion County booking photo of Hunter Ramanos, 23
Marion County booking photo of Hunter Ramanos, 23(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort McCoy was arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he battered a 15-year-old runaway.

Hunter Romanos, 23, was arrested on a lewd or lascivious battery charge on Wednesday.

Deputies say Romanos met the teen girl on social media. He picked her up from New Port Richey and drove her back to Marion County.

She told investigators they had sex at least twice, and neither time was consensual.

Ramanos was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

