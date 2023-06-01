Marion County man arrested for battering 15-year-old runaway

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort McCoy was arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he battered a 15-year-old runaway.

Hunter Romanos, 23, was arrested on a lewd or lascivious battery charge on Wednesday.

Deputies say Romanos met the teen girl on social media. He picked her up from New Port Richey and drove her back to Marion County.

She told investigators they had sex at least twice, and neither time was consensual.

TRENDING: Burglars steal firearms from Big Daddy Guns, authorities search for suspects

Ramanos was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.