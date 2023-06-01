MCSO arrests 2 more men during undercover operation

Marion County Sheriff's deputies arrest Charles Jones and John Marchlewski
Marion County Sheriff's deputies arrest Charles Jones and John Marchlewski(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more men were arrested after 20 people were arrested during an undercover operation aimed at protecting children.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies announced the arrest of two more men in connection to the child sex crime sting they call “Operation M.A.P. Mirage.”

RELATED: Marion County deputies arrest 20 men during undercover operation

Deputies say John Marchlewski, 52, was booked into the Lake County Jail on a Marion County warrant. His charges include unlawful sexual conduct and two counts of possessing child porn.

Charles Jones, 31, was booked into the Marion County Jail on the charge of transmitting material harmful to a minor.

The operation involved undercover agents interacting with adults in an effort to catch child predators.

Marion County deputies arrest 20 men during undercover operation

