MCSO arrests 2 more men during undercover operation

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more men were arrested after 20 people were arrested during an undercover operation aimed at protecting children.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies announced the arrest of two more men in connection to the child sex crime sting they call “Operation M.A.P. Mirage.”

Deputies say John Marchlewski, 52, was booked into the Lake County Jail on a Marion County warrant. His charges include unlawful sexual conduct and two counts of possessing child porn.

Charles Jones, 31, was booked into the Marion County Jail on the charge of transmitting material harmful to a minor.

The operation involved undercover agents interacting with adults in an effort to catch child predators.

