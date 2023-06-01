Multiple firearms stolen from Big Daddy Guns, burglars caught in the act

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local and federal agencies searched for burglars on Thursday morning after a gun store in Gainesville was broken into.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, two people broke a window and entered Big Daddy Guns on Northwest 5th Place.

Deputies responded to the store less than four minutes after an alarm was tripped at 3:27 a.m. When they arrived, deputies caught the suspects in the act and they fled.

The suspects dropped some of the weapons as they fled. The sheriff’s office is declining to release any details regarding the type of weapons stolen or the quantity.

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies investigate break-in at Big Daddy Guns (WCJB)

Alachua County K9 units, forensics teams, and air unit all aided in the search. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is involved in the investigation.

Deputies ask people who live and work in the area to check their surveillance cameras for the suspects.

A representative for Big Daddy Guns tells TV20 the store has a high level of security and alarm systems.

In 2018, three men robbed the gun store stealing multiple firearms worth thousands of dollars.

