New voucher program concerns Alachua County School Board

Alachua County School Board Members are concerned with how the new voucher program will affect next year's budget.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s new voucher program for all students to attend any private school is a big concern for Alachua County School Board Members as they put together next year’s budget.

Staffers projected that about 1500 more students will attend County Public Schools in the fall. But the red flag is fewer elementary school students.

Board members and staffers are worried the numbers will become even greater as more parents potentially take advantage of the voucher program.

