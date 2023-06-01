Pace Center for Girls receives $90,000 grant from State Farm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is getting $90,000 in a grant to help girls get ready for college and careers.

The Pace Center for Girls is getting the money from State Farm.

Girls in the program can use the money for college, vocational schools, or certificate training.

One of them, Emily, is studying psychology at Broward College this summer with plans to transfer to Florida International University and become a therapist.

The Pace Center operates in communities across the state, including Gainesville.

