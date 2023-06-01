Pace Center for Girls receives $90,000 grant from State Farm

Girls in the program can use the money for college, vocational schools, or certificate training.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is getting $90,000 in a grant to help girls get ready for college and careers.

The Pace Center for Girls is getting the money from State Farm.

Girls in the program can use the money for college, vocational schools, or certificate training.

One of them, Emily, is studying psychology at Broward College this summer with plans to transfer to Florida International University and become a therapist.

The Pace Center operates in communities across the state, including Gainesville.

TRENDING:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

Gainesville commissioners reinstate single-family zoning in split decision
Map of Single-Family Zoning in Gainesville
Gainesville commissioners reinstate single-family zoning in split decision
Pace Center for Girls receives $90,000 grant from State Farm
MCSO arrests 2 more men during undercover operation