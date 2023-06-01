Possible charges underway in case of elderly woman who lost leg to dog mauling

Gertrude Bishop, 86, is recovering after she was attacked by two dogs described to be pit bull-mixes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an update in the case of Gertrude Bishop, 86, an elderly woman who was attacked by two dogs in Hawthorne.

Her son reports she has given her official statement with the Putnam County Sheriffs Office. He believes charges could be on the way.

Gertrude Bishop is still recovering after she was attacked by two dogs described to be pit bull-mixes.

Her son says she is beginning to talk more while her vocal chords heal and she is currently waiting for skin grafts at this time.

Her GoFundMe page has raised over $13,000.

The funds will be used for her medical expenses, and because her leg had to be amputated, her home will need to be made wheelchair accessible.

For those who want to donate to Bishop’s medical expenses, you can follow this link to donate to her GoFundMe.

