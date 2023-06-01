Richardson Community Center Light Project

A project to bring new lights to the basketball courts may be put on hold again.
A project to bring new lights to the basketball courts at the Richardson Community Center may be put on hold again.
By Taylor Burr
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners voted to move forward with the 180K light project.

The lights will be placed on the outdoor basketball courts of the Richardson Community Center, allowing people to play at night.

However, after months of back-and-forth conversation between the city and county, the project could be delayed again.

The light project was first delayed while city and county officials argued about who owned the property.

David Kraus, Columbia County Manager, said the next motion will depend on the City’s decision.

“If they turn the grant back in, then we will immediately begin to build the lights. If they choose to pursue the wavier then we will have to put it on hold again until they complete the environmental review process,” said Kraus.

On Monday night, the Lake City Council will decide whether or not to waive an environmental review for a grant they have been pursing.

The grant will limit what can be done with the property for more than six months.

