Sante Fe Canoe Outpost to made available free of charge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A popular Sante Fe river destination will be available to the public free of charge beginning Thursday June 1 as a completely free park to canoists and kayakers. The Sante Fe Canoe Outpost in High Springs was managed by the Anderson Outdoors Adventures Company for the past year. Canoes and kayaks were made available through fee rental. As of June 1st, anyone wishing to use the park will need to bring their own canoes and kayaks.

Public Information Officer of High Springs, Kevin Mangan says, “and they will continue to launch their vessels from there if the tour that they book so calls for that, but there are so many other locations that both parties agreed that this will be much better off as a city park, free of charge.”

The park was originally privately owned until the city of High Springs purchased it a year ago.

