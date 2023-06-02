Alachua County Environmental Protection officials host ‘Climate Fair’ to address climate concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Environmental Protection officials are hosting a climate fair today. it’s meant to inform people about the changes to our environment. Officials are asking for community input for their ‘Climate Action Plan.

In 2021, commissions approved the ‘Climate Vulnerability Analysis’, which identifies what areas are most vulnerable.

Hotter temperatures, flooding, and wildfires are climate concerns in Alachua County.

We can anticipate more extreme weather events and we need to be prepared for that,” said Stephan Hofstetter, director of Alachua County Environmental Protection. “We need to make sure we have the infrastructure in place and the community is in a good place to address this and take on these challenges.

The fair starts with a workshop from 3 to 5 p.m., where they’ll share the results of the analysis. From 5 to 8, they’ll have food trucks and fun activities at Cuscowilla Park.

