Bradford Elementary School opening delayed

Construction on the school will not be finished until September.
Construction on the school will not be finished until September.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eager students and teachers excited to enter Bradford County’s first new public school in two decades will have to wait a little while longer.

This week Bradford County School District officials sent out a letter saying the Bradford Elementary School won’t be finished until September and students won’t begin class there until after Thanksgiving Break. Despite the delay, Teacher Leanna Norman says pushing the move back made the most sense.

RELATED STORY: Starke officials consider cutting police department

“We decided basically that the best thing was to wait and move in one time and be able to have that transition with the kids and not be able to worry about it. So even though we have to wait it’s going to be better for everyone in the long run,” said Norman.

But for people that live by Southside Elementary, the school that will be operating for a few months longer than expected, neighbors like Clay Stack have to deal with typical school day traffic they thought would be over with

We live two houses down from it,. So we get a lot of the traffic from the morning drop-offs and the afternoon drop-offs, but that’s just been delayed now,” said Stack.

District officials say the delay stems from an electrical part on backorder for more than a year. They say they hope to have the keys to the new school on Oct 1, then begin transitioning with field trips and other events at BES.

An open house at the school is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 16 with students beginning their academic journeys Nov. 27.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

Influential women in Gainesville are being celebrated by Girls Scouts
A project to bring new lights to the basketball courts at the Richardson Community Center may...
Richardson Community Center Light Project
Richardson Light Project
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warns of hurricane-related scams