Bradford Elementary School opening delayed

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eager students and teachers excited to enter Bradford County’s first new public school in two decades will have to wait a little while longer.

This week Bradford County School District officials sent out a letter saying the Bradford Elementary School won’t be finished until September and students won’t begin class there until after Thanksgiving Break. Despite the delay, Teacher Leanna Norman says pushing the move back made the most sense.

“We decided basically that the best thing was to wait and move in one time and be able to have that transition with the kids and not be able to worry about it. So even though we have to wait it’s going to be better for everyone in the long run,” said Norman.

But for people that live by Southside Elementary, the school that will be operating for a few months longer than expected, neighbors like Clay Stack have to deal with typical school day traffic they thought would be over with

“We live two houses down from it,. So we get a lot of the traffic from the morning drop-offs and the afternoon drop-offs, but that’s just been delayed now,” said Stack.

District officials say the delay stems from an electrical part on backorder for more than a year. They say they hope to have the keys to the new school on Oct 1, then begin transitioning with field trips and other events at BES.

An open house at the school is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 16 with students beginning their academic journeys Nov. 27.

