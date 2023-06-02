Bryan Shelton stepping down as head coach for Florida Men’s Tennis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Men’s Tennis Head Coach Bryan Shelton announced his intent to step down on Friday in an open letter to Gator Nation.

Shelton led the Gators to the program’s first national title in 2021, three Southeastern Conference Championships, two SEC Tournament Championships, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, 28 ITA All-American honors and 31 All-SEC honors. His kids, Ben and Emma, both played tennis for Florida. Ben Shelton won the NCAA Singles Championship while being coached by his father and is now a regular on the ATP Tour.

According to officials with the University of Florida, a national search for the 11th head coach of the program will begin immediately.

Shelton released an open letter about his decision to leave the program.

“I would like to thank my wife Lisa for all the love and support she has provided to me and our family throughout this journey. Lisa has been our rock and so much of our success stems from her tireless dedication, wisdom and especially her faith. Her example has inspired our family to always strive to treat others with respect and to make the most of the gifts God has given us. I would also like to thank our two children, Emma and Ben. They spent so many hours at the Ring Tennis Center and their passion for the game and commitment to the process allowed me to balance family and my job at UF in a very special way. God has blessed our family in so many ways. I am humbled to have worked at the University of Florida over the past eleven years. Jeremy Foley gave me a chance to do something that most coaches in this industry would never have the chance to do. Jeremy and his staff believed that I was the right person to help lead this program and I am so grateful for the opportunity. I am also thankful for Scott Stricklin, our current athletic director, who has navigated this athletic program so well through some very challenging times. I have had the pleasure of working with the best administrators in the business and their support has been amazing.”

“We are so thankful for everything Bryan and his family have done to contribute to the University of Florida, the Gainesville community, Gator Nation and beyond,” said Scott Stricklin, the University of Florida director of athletics. “Not only has Bryan delivered championships, but he did it with a high level of accountability and standards that he held himself and everyone in the program to every day. His record on and off the court speaks for itself and the impact he has had on the student athletes he has coached will last throughout their lifetime.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.