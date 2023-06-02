GPD officers take time to play basketball with local elementary school kids
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers know the value of off-duty time.
On May 31st, officers gave fourth graders at a local elementary school a basketball lesson.
Officers then challenged the students to a few games.
Afterwards, the children were able to take home some of the basketball balls for the summer that were donated by the Basketball Cop Foundation.
