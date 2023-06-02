GPD officers take time to play basketball with local elementary school kids

GPD officers spend their off-duty time to play basketball with some local elementary students.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers know the value of off-duty time.

On May 31st, officers gave fourth graders at a local elementary school a basketball lesson.

Officers then challenged the students to a few games.

Afterwards, the children were able to take home some of the basketball balls for the summer that were donated by the Basketball Cop Foundation.

