GPD officers take time to play basketball with local elementary school kids

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers know the value of off-duty time.

On May 31st, officers gave fourth graders at a local elementary school a basketball lesson.

Officers then challenged the students to a few games.

Afterwards, the children were able to take home some of the basketball balls for the summer that were donated by the Basketball Cop Foundation.

