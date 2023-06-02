High-speed chase in Marion County ends with SUV crashing into home

Shelby Floyd, 21, crashes into home in Summerfield
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Zitlali Solache
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family’s home in Marion County is unlivable after a woman fleeing from sheriff’s deputies crashed into the house.

On Thursday night, when Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed a white SUV speeding nearly 30 miles over the speed limit.

They say they tried to stop Shelby Floyd, 21, of Belleview, when they saw her run a stop sign near U.S. Highway 441 and County Road 42 in Summerfield.

Floyd’s vehicle was going 115 miles per hour just before she crashed into a parked vehicle and house.

After deputies placed Floyd in handcuffs, she refused to get into the vehicle and was able to free her right hand from the handcuffs.

Building inspectors deemed the house Floyd crashed into unlivable. The family who lives in the home says a little girl’s bedroom was destroyed.

Floyd is being held at the Marion County Jail on charges of fleeing, driving without a license, and resisting an officer.

