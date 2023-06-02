High Springs Community School graduates received a special send off

Graduates of High Springs Community School received a special send-off from younger students and staff.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The last day of school is exciting for almost every child. But students at one school got a special send-off.

Younger students joined faculty and staff to say a festive farewell to the 8th graders leaving High Springs Community School.

They call it a “Clap Out” for the students heading to high school.

We are told it is a tradition that began a few years ago to honor students as they depart High Springs.

