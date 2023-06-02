Lake City man arrested for homicide after victim found dead in apartment

A year and a half after a man was found dead in Lake City, officers have charged a man with his death.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A year and a half after a man was found dead in Lake City, officers have charged a man with his death.

On Friday, Dominic Brantley, 33, was charged with homicide for the death of Timothy Drew McGaffick. He was already being held at the Columbia County Jail on unrelated arson, robbery, and battery charges.

RELATED: Lake City police investigate possible homicide at Columbia Arms Apartments

Lake City Police officers performed a well-being check on McGaffick at Columbia Arms Apartments on South Marion Street on Oct. 12, 2021. They found the victim dead from apparent blunt-force trauma.

Officers say, based on statements from witnesses, they determined Brantley was likely the killer. Evidence collected also pointed to him.

TRENDING: Sheriff Watson voids investigations into employees after judge rules against him

“I would like to thank the community for stepping forward and providing statements in this case,” stated Chief of Police, Gerald Butler. “Their statements allowed investigators to tie evidence from different locations together and this is another example of the community working in conjunction with law enforcement to remove another violent offender from our streets.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Weekend Planner 6/2/23
Former YMCA CEO files defamation lawsuit, charges dropped
Lake City man arrested for homicide after victim found dead in apartment
North Central Florida YMCA
Former YMCA CEO files defamation lawsuit, charges dropped