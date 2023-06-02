Lake City man arrested for homicide after victim found dead in apartment

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A year and a half after a man was found dead in Lake City, officers have charged a man with his death.

On Friday, Dominic Brantley, 33, was charged with homicide for the death of Timothy Drew McGaffick. He was already being held at the Columbia County Jail on unrelated arson, robbery, and battery charges.

Lake City Police officers performed a well-being check on McGaffick at Columbia Arms Apartments on South Marion Street on Oct. 12, 2021. They found the victim dead from apparent blunt-force trauma.

Officers say, based on statements from witnesses, they determined Brantley was likely the killer. Evidence collected also pointed to him.

“I would like to thank the community for stepping forward and providing statements in this case,” stated Chief of Police, Gerald Butler. “Their statements allowed investigators to tie evidence from different locations together and this is another example of the community working in conjunction with law enforcement to remove another violent offender from our streets.”

