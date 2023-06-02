Ocala sinkhole on track to be repaired in one week

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Repairs are on track to fill the sinkhole that opened up in an Ocala parking lot last month.

Officials with D & D Smith Constructors tells TV20 the hole is scheduled to be repaired by June 9.

The sinkhole opened up in the parking lot of Gaitway Plaza in Ocala late last month due to a storm drain leak underground.

This forced at least one business to temporarily close during repairs.

