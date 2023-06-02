Ocala sinkhole on track to be repaired in one week

Officials with D & D Smith Constructors tells TV20 the hole is scheduled to be repaired by June 9.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Repairs are on track to fill the sinkhole that opened up in an Ocala parking lot last month.

Officials with D & D Smith Constructors tells TV20 the hole is scheduled to be repaired by June 9.

The sinkhole opened up in the parking lot of Gaitway Plaza in Ocala late last month due to a storm drain leak underground.

This forced at least one business to temporarily close during repairs.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Ocala sinkhole on track to be repaired by Friday
The two suspects were located by K-9 teams and deputies with a heavy law enforcement presence...
Suwannee County sheriffs arrest man and woman they say fled from traffic stop
Bradford Elementary School opening delayed
Construction on the school will not be finished until September.
Bradford Elementary School opening delayed