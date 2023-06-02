Save the S.A.V. in Florida’s Natural Springs

There is a decline of submerged aquatic vegetation in Florida’s crystal clear springs.
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - S.A.V or submerged aquatic vegetation is crucial for the overall health and balance of aquatic ecosystems like Florida’s natural springs, but they are being threatened by human activity.

These underwater plants, which include such as eelgrass, tape grass, and waterweed, is crucial for the overall health and balance of aquatic ecosystems. They provide a habitat and food for fish, invertebrates, and other organisms, and help maintain water clarity by filtering sediments and nutrients.

But their presence is being threatened by residents and tourists getting too close.

Troy Roberts who works with the Suwannee River Water Management District tells us, “One of the biggest issues that we’ve seen over the past several decades is recreation. People are walking in SAV, they’re kicking up the grass that they see underwater, they’re walking in areas where there may not currently be any SAV but there could be SAV in the future.”

Educational initiatives are being implemented to raise awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving Florida’s springs. These initiatives target both residents and visitors, promoting responsible practices such as limiting nutrient runoff, respecting designated areas, and properly disposing of waste.

“SAV is a good thing, I think people look at it and some people may think it’s algae, but it’s not. It is a naturally occurring plant life that we see underwater in a number of our springs, and again, it helps us see how healthy our springs, it’s a good indicator if our spring are healthy or not.”; Roberts.

By working together, communities can strike a balance between conservation and the sustainable use of these natural springs, ensuring that they continue to thrive as a unique and cherished part of the state’s ecosystem.

