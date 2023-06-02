Scammers arrested after conning elderly woman out of $80K in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two scammers face fraud charges after Ocala Police Department officers say they conned an elderly woman out of $80,000.

Officers say on May 23, the 69-year-old victim received a pop-up message on her iPad, claiming to be from her bank, asking her to call a phone number. Officers say the fraudulent message was actually from Parth Patel, 33, and Jayarami Kuruguntla, 25.

They claimed she was a suspect in a child porn case and needed to pay $30,000.

During the phone call, she was transferred to other lines claiming to be her bank, the FCC, and the Treasury Department. To avoid being arrested, the woman followed their instructions and used a Bitcoin ATM to transfer cash into a cryptocurrency account.

The scammers then demanded $50,000, but the victim refused to take the money to the ATM for fear of carrying that amount of cash. Instead, the scammers came to her house and she gave them the money. She then called the police department.

The following day, the scammer called requesting another $50,000 from the victim. When the scammers came to get the additional money, officers were waiting for them.

TRENDING: $1 million bond set for man accused of attacking 80-year-old

Kuruguntla and Patel were both arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail. Patel was charged with organized fraud and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Kuruguntla was charged with larceny and fraud swindle.

Investigators requested Kuruguntla and Patel be held in jail until trial due to possible flight risk. The men have connections overseas and access to a large amount of money from their alleged scams.

Despite the objections, Patel was given a $20,000 bond which he posted. Kuruguntla was given a $30,000 bond which he also posted.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.