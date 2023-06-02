Sheriff Watson voids investigations into employees after judge rules against him

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. is wiping the slate clean after a judge ruled the investigations against three employees needed to be fairly reviewed.

The sheriff sent a letter ordering Administrative Investigations against Cpt. Rebecca Butscher, Sgt. Kevin Davis, and former Sgt. Frank Williams be voided. The discipline against the deputies is also rescinded.

On May 24, Judge Donna Keim ordered Watson to hold compliance review hearings after the three employees sued the sheriff. They argued that the Florida Officer’s Bill of Rights was violated during the internal investigations.

The judge gave Watson ten days to hold the hearings to review each case. Instead, the sheriff reviewed the documents in each case and determined mistakes were made.

Regarding Watson’s thought process on the matter, he stated, “If we were not one hundred percent correct in the manner in which the members of our agency conducted this investigation, then we must remedy the issue above and beyond the order imposed by Judge Keim.”

The sheriff met with the employees’ attorney Bobi Frank. They agreed to void the internal affairs investigations instead of holding the hearings.

“I remain committed to the men and women of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and it is my belief

that the only fair and equitable way to ensure that Captain Butscher, Sgt. Williams and Sgt. Davis were

provided with the rights that they so justly deserve, was to rescind any punitive discipline that took place

as a result of investigations that I do not believe were completed in a manner that was free from mistakes.”

Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.

The deputies will be provided with any lost pay or benefits. Davis’ suspension is lifted and Williams’ termination is reversed.

A captain for the Alachua County Sheriff's office is asking the courts for help

