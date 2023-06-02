Suwannee County sheriffs arrest man and woman they say fled from traffic stop

The two suspects were located by K-9 teams and deputies with a heavy law enforcement presence near County Road 252 and County Road 49.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says Katie N. Black of Lake City and Donald R. Cook of Alachua are on their way to SCSO for criminal traffic violations, resisting arrest, drug law violations and open felony warrants.

The two suspects were located by K-9 teams and deputies with a heavy law enforcement presence near County Road 252 and County Road 49.

Deputies warned residents who live near that area to stay indoors during the search.

