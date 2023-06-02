Tri-County Metals received an annual safety award

Tri-County Metals is one of 13 companies in the state to receive an annual award from the feds.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A company in Trenton is one of just 13 in the state to receive an annual safety award from the feds.

Tri-County Metals earned a certification with the “Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program” run by the “Occupational Safety and Health Administration.”

Osha’s webpage describes the program as recognizing small business employers who “Operate exemplary safety and health programs.”

Tri-County is the only company in our region to earn the award.

