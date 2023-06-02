Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf of Mexico

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has formed and was given the name Tropical Storm Arlene.

It is traveling south toward Cuba and is over 200 miles west of Tampa. The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Storm Arlene is expected to weaken back into a tropical depression by the weekend and is not a threat to the state of Florida.

