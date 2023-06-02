Two license-free fishing weekends coming up in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Coming up this weekend and next, anglers in Florida looking to get outside can catch their dinner at no cost by taking advantage of two license-free fishing weekends.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, no license will be required to go saltwater fishing. The following weekend of June 10 and 11, people can go freshwater fishing without a license.

Both Florida residents and visitors can take part in the license-free weekends, as long as they follow the normal size and bag limit restrictions.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Travis Basford says free fishing weekends are a way to introduce the sport to new anglers.

“There are a lot of people who are avid anglers or fishermen, and they want to take a friend or family member who maybe hasn’t really done it a lot and doesn’t have a license,” Basford said. “This gives them an opportunity to go try it out with somebody that is more experienced.”

For those who enjoy their free fishing experience, an annual license for fresh or saltwater fishing costs 17 dollars each for residents and 47 for non-residents.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.