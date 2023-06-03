ACPS students enjoy some free summer meals

ACPS free summer meals program kicked off at Veterans Memorial Park on June 3rd.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Children in Alachua County got a chance to enjoy some free summer meals.

Anyone under 18 got a free meal from the On-Point food truck at Veterans Memorial Park.

The truck is set to return to the park most Mondays through Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. this summer.

Many schools in the county will have similar free food programs, for all the locations and times, click HERE.

Sheriff's office investigates shooting of Ocala woman

