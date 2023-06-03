Armed man shot by Ocala Police officers, gunman died on scene

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers shot and killed a man near a store on State Road 200 on Saturday morning.

According to the police department, they received a call around 9 a.m. from a mother concerned about her son. She said he was making suicidal threats and was at the Home Depot Store on State Road 200.

DEVELOPING NOW: Ocala Police are on scene after reports of a shooting at a Home Depot near College Road. More information to come on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/zi8f5EiMtF — Emma Delamo (@EmmaDelamoTV) June 3, 2023

When officers arrived, they approached the man’s vehicle and spoke with him. They say they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man pulled out a handgun and fired.

Officers returned fire, hitting and killing the man. No officers were hurt.

Some shoppers told TV20 they saw the victim minutes before the shooting.

“He was arguing on the phone, looked like he was just having a rough day,” said shopper Vern Black. “We walk by you know, just kind of thought about the rough situation he was going through, it was pretty early to be having a bad day on a Saturday.”

Pete Whirl was inside the store when he heard employees warn about a shooter.

“My instinct was to flee or hide and that’s what I was trying to do,” said Whirl. “I can see all the police and rescue and everybody out in the parking lot and that’s when I heard that the police had shot somebody out there.”

Officials said since this was an officer-involved shooting, Ocala Police cannot lead the investigation. Instead, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.