Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing man
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing man.
Detectives say Maurice Green, 39, was last seen Thursday at about 7 a.m. near Southeast Defender Avenue in Lake City.
They say he was wearing a yellow shirt, green jacket, and blue jeans.
Detectives believe he also could be in the Starke area.
TRENDING: Trial pushed back for QAnon supporter accused of killing a man in Ocala
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.