Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing man

Detectives say Maurice Green, 39, was last seen Thursday at about 7 a.m. near Southeast Defender Avenue in Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing man.

Detectives say Maurice Green, 39, was last seen Thursday at about 7 a.m. near Southeast Defender Avenue in Lake City.

They say he was wearing a yellow shirt, green jacket, and blue jeans.

Detectives believe he also could be in the Starke area.

TRENDING: Trial pushed back for QAnon supporter accused of killing a man in Ocala

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Sylvester Warren arrested for driving car police suspect was stolen
Lake City police say they found 26 grams of marijuana and a loaded gun.
Sylvester Warren arrested for driving car police suspect was stolen
Man sentenced for cockfighting ring in Ocala
55-year-old Cameron Taylor was found guilty on two counts in March.
Man sentenced for cockfighting ring in Ocala