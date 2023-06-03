Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing man

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing man.

Detectives say Maurice Green, 39, was last seen Thursday at about 7 a.m. near Southeast Defender Avenue in Lake City.

They say he was wearing a yellow shirt, green jacket, and blue jeans.

Detectives believe he also could be in the Starke area.

