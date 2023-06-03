Man sentenced for cockfighting ring in Ocala

55-year-old Cameron Taylor was found guilty on two counts in March.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is facing time behind bars for his role in leading a cockfighting ring.

Today, he was sentenced to six months in jail by Judge Robert Hodges.

Taylor will have to register with the county’s animal abuse database.

Investigators raided Taylor’s property last July, and say they found a makeshift fighting ring and 28 dead roosters.

Taylor will also have to pay hundreds of dollars in fines.

