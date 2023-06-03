Ocala Police officers shoot armed man outside Home Depot

Emergency crews respond to officer involved shooting outside Home Depot
Emergency crews respond to officer involved shooting outside Home Depot(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers shot and killed a man near a store on State Road 200 on Saturday morning.

According to the police department, around 9 a.m. they received a call from a mother concerned about her son. She said he was making suicidal threats and was at the Home Depot Store on State Road 200.

When officers arrived, they approached the man’s vehicle and spoke with him. They say they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man pulled out a handgun and fired.

Officers returned fire, hitting and killing the man. No officers were hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing man
Detectives say Maurice Green, 39, was last seen Thursday at about 7 a.m. near Southeast...
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing man
Man sentenced for cockfighting ring in Ocala
55-year-old Cameron Taylor was found guilty on two counts in March.
Man sentenced for cockfighting ring in Ocala