Ocala Police officers shoot armed man outside Home Depot

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers shot and killed a man near a store on State Road 200 on Saturday morning.

According to the police department, around 9 a.m. they received a call from a mother concerned about her son. She said he was making suicidal threats and was at the Home Depot Store on State Road 200.

DEVELOPING NOW: Ocala Police are on scene after reports of a shooting at a Home Depot near College Road. More information to come on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/zi8f5EiMtF — Emma Delamo (@EmmaDelamoTV) June 3, 2023

When officers arrived, they approached the man’s vehicle and spoke with him. They say they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man pulled out a handgun and fired.

Officers returned fire, hitting and killing the man. No officers were hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

