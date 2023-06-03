Ocala Police officers shoot armed man outside Home Depot
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers shot and killed a man near a store on State Road 200 on Saturday morning.
According to the police department, around 9 a.m. they received a call from a mother concerned about her son. She said he was making suicidal threats and was at the Home Depot Store on State Road 200.
When officers arrived, they approached the man’s vehicle and spoke with him. They say they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man pulled out a handgun and fired.
Officers returned fire, hitting and killing the man. No officers were hurt.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.
