Retirement party for Everett McConn, Fort Clarke Middle’s legendary band director

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Inside the champions club at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, hundreds of students and parents gathered to celebrate the career of Everett McConn.

“It’s time for me to leave,” said McConn.

McConn is ready to move on after nearly 50 years teaching band in Alachua County Public Schools.

He has spent the last two decades and change at Fort Clarke Middle School, and a retirement celebration took place inside The Swamp Saturday.

“It means an awful lot,” said McConn. “I’m shocked to be honest with you. I’m saying ‘what have I done to deserve this kind of recognition and this kind of support.’”

Throughout the event people lined up to speak with McConn and share memories or offer words of thanks.

He also led a group of alumni in the star-spangled banner to kick off a tribute performance to his life.

“I could teach kids all day long,” said McConn. “I could teach music all day long, but it’s all the other stuff that goes with it--the administrative stuff...After a while it gets a little trying on your stress syndrome.”

He says he is most looking forward to spending more time taking care of his grandchildren in retirement.

“I have five children,” said McConn. “I have eight grandchildren. One of my sons texted me not too long ago and said ‘hey dad, my wife has to work on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the summer, think you could cover any of those days babysitting?’ So I’m going to have plenty to do.”

