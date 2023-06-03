Sheriff’s office investigates shooting of Ocala woman

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Friday....
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Friday. (MGN)(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Friday.

Around 9 pm on Friday, Marion County deputies responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of SW 108th Lane in Ocala. Upon arrival, they located an adult female who had been shot.

Deputies say they provided aid to the woman until medics arrived and transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting. They stated that all parties involved are accounted for and being interviewed.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Detectives say Maurice Green, 39, has been located and is safe.
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies locate missing man
Emergency crews respond to officer involved shooting outside Home Depot
Ocala Police officers shoot armed man outside Home Depot
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing man
Man sentenced for cockfighting ring in Ocala