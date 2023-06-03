Sheriff’s office investigates shooting of Ocala woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Friday.

Around 9 pm on Friday, Marion County deputies responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of SW 108th Lane in Ocala. Upon arrival, they located an adult female who had been shot.

Deputies say they provided aid to the woman until medics arrived and transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting. They stated that all parties involved are accounted for and being interviewed.

