Sylvester Warren arrested for driving car police suspect was stolen

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A well-known figure in Columbia County faces even more controversy.

Community activist Sylvester Warren has been arrested again.

Court records show last Saturday Warren was the driver of a car suspected of being stolen.

Lake City police say they found 26 grams of marijuana and a loaded gun.

He was released on ten thousand dollars bond.

A motion has been added to Monday’s city council agenda to remove Warren from the city planning and zoning board. He was appointed on May 15th.

