Trial pushed back for QAnon supporter accused of killing a man in Ocala

Court records indicate the woman could claim the insanity defense
Neely Petrie-Blanchard is accused of shooting Christopher Hallet to death in his home in November 2020.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A QAnon supporter accused of killing a man in Ocala is planning to claim the insanity defense.

Neely Petrie-Blanchard is accused of shooting Christopher Hallet to death in his home in November 2020.

Sheriff’s deputies told us Petrie-Blanchard thought Hallet might be getting in the way of regaining custody of her children.

Court records show that a judge ruled that Petrie-Blanchard could rely on the insanity defense.

As a result, the trial has been pushed back to November.

