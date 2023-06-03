Trial pushed back for QAnon supporter accused of killing a man in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A QAnon supporter accused of killing a man in Ocala is planning to claim the insanity defense.

Neely Petrie-Blanchard is accused of shooting Christopher Hallet to death in his home in November 2020.

Sheriff’s deputies told us Petrie-Blanchard thought Hallet might be getting in the way of regaining custody of her children.

Court records show that a judge ruled that Petrie-Blanchard could rely on the insanity defense.

As a result, the trial has been pushed back to November.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.