Gainesville Public Safety Summer Camp is taking applications close soon

Applications for 6th through 8th graders for Gainesville’s Public Safety Summer Camp end June 5th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Public Safety Summer Camp is taking applications till June 5th.

Incoming 6th through 8th graders have the opportunity to spend a week this summer training with law enforcement officials.

Kids can get hands-on experience with police officers, firefighters, and medical professionals.

For how to apply click this LINK.

