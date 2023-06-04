Gainesville Public Safety Summer Camp is taking applications close soon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Public Safety Summer Camp is taking applications till June 5th.
Incoming 6th through 8th graders have the opportunity to spend a week this summer training with law enforcement officials.
Kids can get hands-on experience with police officers, firefighters, and medical professionals.
For how to apply click this LINK.
