Gainesville Public Safety Summer Camp is taking applications close soon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Public Safety Summer Camp is taking applications till June 5th.

Incoming 6th through 8th graders have the opportunity to spend a week this summer training with law enforcement officials.

Kids can get hands-on experience with police officers, firefighters, and medical professionals.

For how to apply click this LINK.

TRENDING: People in Lake Butler react to pop-up party that tore through town

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.