People in Lake Butler react to pop-up party that tore through town

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Judy Stegall is in a state of shock after a pop-up party tore through Lake Butler Saturday afternoon.

“I’m floored,” said Stegall. “Because this doesn’t happen in this community.”

Union County Sheriff’s deputies say more than 500 people descended on Lakeside Park around 4 PM and were drinking and doing drugs.

When they broke up the party, gun shots were fired back towards the crowd and injured at least one person.

“I was very upset and nervous because me and my grandson spend a great deal of time down there,” said Stegall.

“I was really surprised,” said the Pastor at First Baptist Church in Lake Butler, Jason Johns. “I was actually out of town at a wedding when I heard about it. Started getting some texts and that’s so uncommon for our community that I was just trying to get some answers.”

An earring, along with a cork from a liquor bottle and balloons everywhere are just some of the remnants found around the park.

Stegall told me she heard the partiers came from Waldo and took over the park.

Afterwards, she says there were blue lights everywhere because people were driving around being reckless.

She says people come from out of town to use the park because it’s so nice, and she hates to see it trashed.

“Me and him we go down there like twice a week at least because he loves playing in the sand,” said Stegall. “I hate it...I’ve lived here all my life almost...It breaks my heart that people do that.”

Deputies say the person shot was not seriously hurt.

One witness claims the cops used a racial slur before firing shots in the air to disperse people.

Either way, deputies say they made several arrests and are looking to bring charges against the organizers.

